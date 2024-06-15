Controls

Move with Arrow Keys
Press Z to undo
Press X to reset level, and again to return to level select

Hi! I've been working on this game for a few months and it's finally done. Enjoy!

Published 10 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsHTML5
Rating
Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars
(64 total ratings)
Authorspratt
GenrePuzzle
Made withPICO-8
TagsPICO-8

Download
woodworm.p8.png 29 kB

Avis4 hours ago

great work

powerfulblob10 hours ago(+1)

This was so much fun!

Large House Games10 hours ago

Is there any backstory you can give to this game?

ninatura15 hours ago (1 edit) (+2)
I thought i was very smart xdd
Solowinged3 hours ago(+1)

took me a moment, nice!

Gangren20 hours ago

I need WASD to move...

Devfail1 day ago (1 edit)

Man, great game but God I'm as bad as it gets, had a small and fun experience, thank you 

I made it up to the "blade" level, as soon as I saw the "smiley" I knew it was GG for me (maybe will revisit it but I have no clue how to solve any figure after that).

Great game if you are up for a challenge/puzzle with some "out of the box" thinking needed.

alf01 day ago(+3)

very fun game! kind of reminds me of some flash games with how simple but interesting it is. also I made a creeper face!


aronegal1 day ago

Once I got to level 3 and realised what to do, I immediately  realised what a great game it is!

Ax2u1 day ago(+2)

Really enjoyed this game! I was surprised by the amount of depth that emerged from such a simple mechanic; some of the trickier levels had me coming back to try new solutions that the game kept me thinking of even after I had stopped playing.

I recommend trying to solve all levels on your own even if you need to take a break to refresh your brain, but if you're really stuck, here's my walkthrough of every level:

VGBM2 days ago (1 edit)

This is such a fun game and a good concept, but I am hopelessly stuck on Gravestone, and it looks like the rest only get harder from there. Are there any tips or tricks someone could give me?

Ax2u2 days ago(+1)

You might need to think of a new way to use gravity to your advantage.

vMazen2 days ago

woah, I think I saw some music notes in the loading cartridge bit when I opened this game for the first time, any idea what it might be?

N4meIsNeb2 days ago (1 edit)

I don't understand what the answer to gravestone and dino would be.
I can do the lower teeth no problem but the upper ones? Nope.
If I had a extra layer I could do gravestone easily but... even the most complete I could do only got three of the four sides of the cross.

It's very fun! I just can't seem to make progress on those two...

fizzd2 days ago (1 edit)

Stuck in the exact same way on gravestone! I love it.. i hope to solve before anyone posts a hint or walkthrough... (please dont post, i want this to last me weeks)

Edit: aha just did it! Loved it

N4meIsNeb2 days ago

Literally just did it!! Now I have no idea what to do with dino...

fizzd2 days ago (1 edit)

nice! i havent even figured the crab yet, both that and dino look frightening

woo i did crab! dino has had me stuck for 2 days now.  the upper teeth, how??!


spoiler:

i can only think of falling each time after eating upward to make those teeth, but that requires two rows of space to make it happen. so it doesnt seem to give enough material to finish the bottom teeth as well

Oriru2 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

I get what Duck wants me to do...
But I just... I just can't... No matter how outside of the box I try to think of the solution I just can't find the right path to do it.

Edit: Wait, never mind... FINALLY!

Devfail1 day ago

Haha the duck got me for so much time !!!, I gave up with the "smiley" maybe for a second session, but as soon as I saw it I knew it was GG for me.

TernaryGames3 days ago

Extremely fun puzzle game, and delightfully charming to boot! I highly recommend holding 'up' in the middle of the screen :)

travis3 days ago

Very good game, super cute and polished, love the graphics, the puzzles are fantastic - really tough towards the end though, I haven’t quite got them all yet but I enjoyed the first two rows!

HALPacino3 days ago(+2)

I think this website might have stolen your game: https://gamaverse.com/woodworm-game/

Ghxsthxst3 days ago

Does anyone know how to solve level 8

travis3 days ago

Just remember that the finished sculpture doesn’t need to be in one piece.

24 Blue Roses3 days ago(+1)

simultaneously incredibly unhelpful and my missing piece here. Fantastic job (unironic). Good lord did that duck piss me off.

Chef Spring2 days ago(+2)(-1)
spoiler for level 8

cut the wood like this to make the duck tail

and the rest of the duck is easy to do

Marcos Donnantuoni3 days ago

Distilled genius!

bee1233 days ago

This was fun, through I had a hard time with some levels

Devfail1 day ago

I got stuck in the smiley level, if you finished you are a demigod to me.

bee12320 hours ago(+1)

I didnt finish either, (stuck at the blade level) but had fun anyway.

OldCaptainWZJ3 days ago(+2)

Surprisingly challenging for an idea this simple! Really need to crank up the brain power to figure out the tricks to some levels.

coolchulainn3 days ago

really cute and clever little game with some great puzzle design

Coveman214 days ago

3 levels left 

evalalave3 days ago (2 edits)

just finished them all but the last row difficulty is really ramped up

feelkvass5 days ago

What a great idea!

Coveman215 days ago(-1)

wtf I beated in 5 mins why everyone saying the hashtag level is hard, the smile face was harder imo

sheikah_blight3 days ago(-1)

The smiling face was stupidly easy

Coveman215 days ago(+2)

I'm finally in the infamous level 12 let's see how it goes

OrbWinder5 days ago(+1)

Got up in the night to see if the solution I was thinking about would work. Awesome Game!

OrbWinder5 days ago

Hints for "Dino" (rot13):

  1. Gur obggbz grrgu ner abg pbaarpgrq gb gur ybjre wnj
  2. Hfr gur gevpx sebz "Tenirfgbar" gb pneir gur hccre grrgu
  3. Gur ybjre wnj vf abg pbaarpgrq gb gur purrx
  4. Svavfu va gur rlr
  5. Qvfpbaarpg gur hccre wnj sebz gur purrx juvyr vafvqr gur rlr
K4d3nV4nc1376 days ago

When's the walkthrough coming along for the hard-to-solve puzzles?

megpea274 days ago

I feel like nobody posts walkthroughs anymore.

Emihana6 days ago

I'm still playing through it but more please. :) Even if you have to charge a couple of bucks.

Omega_33017 days ago

very tricky game! love basically all of the levels, and how instead of just making levels with difficult lynchpins or ideas, you add in other things to make the level look like something. especially the duck level -- you literally could just have kept everything except for the holes at the bottom and it would be a good puzzle already, but you went ahead to turn it into a duck. well done!

Coveman217 days ago

this game so hard

Kerley9 days ago(+2)

A really well executed puzzle game. A nice twist on the snakebird movement mechanic with excellent theming and some deceptively devious puzzles. 

erikhoudini9 days ago(+1)

I featured your game on my website, as part of my "Giga Groovy Games" collection of modern indie classics. https://erikhoudini.com/the_crypt/arcade/

swedishbacon9 days ago(+1)

Great idea and feels good to play! 
A spoiler/hint for players: you can use gravity to carve out the hollow area 

qwaffles8 days ago(+4)

you should hide the spoiler

