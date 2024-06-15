Woodworm
Controls
Move with Arrow Keys
Press Z to undo
Press X to reset level, and again to return to level select
Hi! I've been working on this game for a few months and it's finally done. Enjoy!
Download
Download
woodworm.p8.png 29 kB
Comments
great work
This was so much fun!
Is there any backstory you can give to this game?
took me a moment, nice!
I need WASD to move...
Man, great game but God I'm as bad as it gets, had a small and fun experience, thank you
I made it up to the "blade" level, as soon as I saw the "smiley" I knew it was GG for me (maybe will revisit it but I have no clue how to solve any figure after that).
Great game if you are up for a challenge/puzzle with some "out of the box" thinking needed.
very fun game! kind of reminds me of some flash games with how simple but interesting it is. also I made a creeper face!
Once I got to level 3 and realised what to do, I immediately realised what a great game it is!
Really enjoyed this game! I was surprised by the amount of depth that emerged from such a simple mechanic; some of the trickier levels had me coming back to try new solutions that the game kept me thinking of even after I had stopped playing.
I recommend trying to solve all levels on your own even if you need to take a break to refresh your brain, but if you're really stuck, here's my walkthrough of every level:
This is such a fun game and a good concept, but I am hopelessly stuck on Gravestone, and it looks like the rest only get harder from there. Are there any tips or tricks someone could give me?
You might need to think of a new way to use gravity to your advantage.
woah, I think I saw some music notes in the loading cartridge bit when I opened this game for the first time, any idea what it might be?
I don't understand what the answer to gravestone and dino would be.
I can do the lower teeth no problem but the upper ones? Nope.
If I had a extra layer I could do gravestone easily but... even the most complete I could do only got three of the four sides of the cross.
It's very fun! I just can't seem to make progress on those two...
Stuck in the exact same way on gravestone! I love it.. i hope to solve before anyone posts a hint or walkthrough... (please dont post, i want this to last me weeks)
Edit: aha just did it! Loved it
Literally just did it!! Now I have no idea what to do with dino...
nice! i havent even figured the crab yet, both that and dino look frightening
woo i did crab! dino has had me stuck for 2 days now. the upper teeth, how??!
spoiler:
i can only think of falling each time after eating upward to make those teeth, but that requires two rows of space to make it happen. so it doesnt seem to give enough material to finish the bottom teeth as well
I get what Duck wants me to do...
But I just... I just can't... No matter how outside of the box I try to think of the solution I just can't find the right path to do it.
Edit: Wait, never mind... FINALLY!
Haha the duck got me for so much time !!!, I gave up with the "smiley" maybe for a second session, but as soon as I saw it I knew it was GG for me.
Extremely fun puzzle game, and delightfully charming to boot! I highly recommend holding 'up' in the middle of the screen :)
Very good game, super cute and polished, love the graphics, the puzzles are fantastic - really tough towards the end though, I haven’t quite got them all yet but I enjoyed the first two rows!
I think this website might have stolen your game: https://gamaverse.com/woodworm-game/
Does anyone know how to solve level 8
Just remember that the finished sculpture doesn’t need to be in one piece.
simultaneously incredibly unhelpful and my missing piece here. Fantastic job (unironic). Good lord did that duck piss me off.
spoiler for level 8
cut the wood like this to make the duck tail
and the rest of the duck is easy to do
Distilled genius!
This was fun, through I had a hard time with some levels
I got stuck in the smiley level, if you finished you are a demigod to me.
I didnt finish either, (stuck at the blade level) but had fun anyway.
Surprisingly challenging for an idea this simple! Really need to crank up the brain power to figure out the tricks to some levels.
really cute and clever little game with some great puzzle design
3 levels left
just finished them all but the last row difficulty is really ramped up
What a great idea!
wtf I beated in 5 mins why everyone saying the hashtag level is hard, the smile face was harder imo
The smiling face was stupidly easy
I'm finally in the infamous level 12 let's see how it goes
Got up in the night to see if the solution I was thinking about would work. Awesome Game!
Hints for "Dino" (rot13):
When's the walkthrough coming along for the hard-to-solve puzzles?
I feel like nobody posts walkthroughs anymore.
I'm still playing through it but more please. :) Even if you have to charge a couple of bucks.
very tricky game! love basically all of the levels, and how instead of just making levels with difficult lynchpins or ideas, you add in other things to make the level look like something. especially the duck level -- you literally could just have kept everything except for the holes at the bottom and it would be a good puzzle already, but you went ahead to turn it into a duck. well done!
this game so hard
A really well executed puzzle game. A nice twist on the snakebird movement mechanic with excellent theming and some deceptively devious puzzles.
I featured your game on my website, as part of my "Giga Groovy Games" collection of modern indie classics. https://erikhoudini.com/the_crypt/arcade/
Great idea and feels good to play!
A spoiler/hint for players: you can use gravity to carve out the hollow area
you should hide the spoiler